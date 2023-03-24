Mumbai Meri Jaan: MI Paltan pay tribute to spirit of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Ahead of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians launch their season campaign 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', which celebrates the ever-vibrant 'Maximum city' and its people.

Over the years, Mumbai Indians have developed a reputation for playing an entertaining and fearless brand of cricket on the field cheered by the Paltan, Mumbai's own fan army.

Speaking about the campaign, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Mumbai is famed for the spirit with which the people of the city lead their lives, which is also embodied by the team of Mumbai Indians, they rise from the toughest situations and never give up. The campaign TVC uses the iconic song 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' with contemporized lyrics that weave in the sentiments that fans have for Mumbai Indians. The entire campaign is conceived to celebrate the city, the culture and the people of Mumbai."

While the season campaign integrates elements of Mumbai, MI's 2023 Official Match Jersey too captures the vividness and ardour embedded in the spirit of the city. Designer duo Shantanu Nikhil brought in the hues of the Arabian Sea, the Kaali Peeli Taxi, Sea Link, with a skyline that keeps people gazing for hours. The zig-zag gold lines represent the path of dreamers in the city of Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians fan army, the MI Paltan, will have the chance to cheer for their team yet again from their fortress: The Wankhede Stadium, where the team has set some great records and has created many iconic memories over the years. When it comes to Mumbai and Mumbai Indians, both the players, as well as the fans, are crucial to what the city's spirit means. The players and the fans represent the same spirit of the city.

