Mumbai to play Karnataka in final of DCCI-organised tournament

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 24 : Mumbai will take on Karnataka in the final of the fourth edition of the tournament,organized by the Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which started in Udaipur from October 15.

In the semifinals, Mumbai beat Rajasthan via super over in a low-scoring thriller, while Karnataka scored a convincing win over Maharashtra.

The fourth T20 National Physical Disability Championship is being organized by the Differentlyabled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), with support from Narayan Seva Sanstha.

Batting first, Rajasthan scored 97 for nine in 20 overs.

The top-scorer for them was Surinder Kumar Khorwal (43 off 44 balls). The match ended in a tie as Mumbai finished at 97 for nine. Batting at No 8, Akash Patil (41 off 28 balls) was the top run-scorer for Mumbai. In the super over, Mumbai scored, while Rajasthan lost two wickets for two runs and thus lost the match by 13 runs (via Super Over).

In the second semifinal, Karnataka, batting first, scored a massive 224 for five. The top run-getter was onehanded batsman GS Shivashankara, who scored a hurricane 54-ball 88. The second-highest run-getter for them was Rajesh Kannur, who scored a quickfire 43-ball 77. Maharashtra scored 172 for four in reply, with Karnataka winning by 52 runs.

Kunal Phanse scored a 66-ball 104 for Maharashtra, but his century went in vain. The stage is not set for an exciting finish to the tournament, with the final set to be played from 10 am.

The event saw many exceptional performances by the disabled cricketers, who hit four centuries, 45 half-centuries, and six five-wicket hauls. A couple of batters even hit centuries and one half-century despite batting with just one hand.

The tournament winners will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up will receive Rs 2.5 lakhs by the Rajasthan Royals Foundation. The two semifinalists' will receive Rs 1 lakh each. The best bowler, best fielder, and best all-rounder will be awarded Rs. 25,000 each by Svayam, as per a DCCI media release.

The 'Star Performer' of the tournament will be awarded a two-wheeler by Maharaj Pratap Singh Chauhan, the chief patron of the DCCI. The Player of the Tournament will be awarded a car, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor