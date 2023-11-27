"Mumbai, Wankhede, Paltan": Hardik Pandya reacts after rejoining MI squad

In a strategic move that unfolded after the closure of the IPL retention window on November 26, Mumbai Indians (MI) orchestrated an all-cash deal to bring Hardik Pandya back into their fold, securing his services from Gujarat Titans (GT). The complexity of the financial arrangements involved trading Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), enabling MI to gather the required funds for the acquisition of Pandya. The reported annual fee of ₹15 crore, originally part of Pandya's tenure with GT, now becomes the responsibility of MI.

Pandya's impactful journey with GT was characterized by exceptional leadership and on-field prowess. Released by MI before the IPL 2022 mega auction, he joined the newly-formed GT and assumed the role of captain. Under his captaincy, GT achieved notable success, securing the championship in their debut season—a feat previously accomplished only by Shane Warne's team. Pandya continued to lead GT to the final of IPL 2023, where they narrowly lost to the Chennai Super Kings in a tense match.

Breaking his silence after the move, the Indian all-rounder shared sentiments of nostalgia and excitement on Instagram, stating, "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. #OneFamily @mumbaiindians."

Welcoming Pandya back into the MI squad, Akash Ambani, the team's owner, expressed his happiness at the "happy homecoming."

Speaking about Hardik's return, Akash Ambani, said, "Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint."

Hardik's return marks his homecoming to the #OneFamily where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team. He first came to prominence for MI and then went on to debut for India in 2016.

List of players retained by MI ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction –

Akash Madhwal

Arjun Tendulkar

Dewald Brevis

Ishan Kishan

Jason Behrendorff

Jasprit Bumrah

Kumar Kartikeya Singh

N. Tilak Varma

Nehal Wadhera

Piyush Chawla

Rohit Sharma

Romario Shepherd (T)

Shams Mulani

Surya Kumar Yadav

Tim David

Vishnu Vinod

Hardik Pandya (T)

Since its inception in 2008, the Mumbai Indians franchise has been one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. It is owned by Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.

As of today, Mumbai Indians (MI) has evolved into a prominent presence in global cricket, boasting five T20 teams situated across three continents and four countries. This expansion includes both men's and women's teams. The significant milestone of the year 2023 saw MI make a strategic move by introducing Mumbai Indians in the women's Premier League. Additionally, the franchise extended its reach with teams such as MI Cape Town in SA20, MI Emirates in ILT20, and MI New York in MLC.