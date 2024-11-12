Munaf Patel Appointed Bowling Coach of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Season

Former World Cup-winning fast bowler Munaf Patel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Delhi Capitals for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the franchise announced on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals shared a video on social media showing Patel in the team’s jersey at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, suggesting that he has already begun his work with the team. The former pacer will be part of a revamped coaching staff following the departures of Ricky Ponting and James Hopes.

This will mark Patel’s first coaching role since his retirement from competitive cricket in 2018. The 2011 World Cup champion, who played 13 Tests, 70 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and three T20Is, has most recently participated in franchise-based cricket, including the Indian Veterans Premier League in February 2024.

Alongside Patel, former India all-rounder Hemang Badani has been appointed as the head coach, while ex-batter Venugopal Rao will take up the role of Director of Cricket. The new appointments mark Delhi’s shift towards an all-Indian coaching lineup under the leadership of local talents Rao and Badani.

Patel, who played for the Gujarat Lions in his last IPL stint in 2017, takes over from Hopes. He had a successful career in the IPL, playing 63 matches and taking 74 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.51. His most memorable IPL season came in 2013, when he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the title.

Known for his raw pace and reliability, Patel was a key contributor to India’s 2011 World Cup victory, finishing with 125 international wickets, including 86 in ODIs at an economy rate of 4.95. Despite injuries throughout his career, Patel’s resilience and ability to perform at the highest level have made him a respected figure in Indian cricket.

Delhi Capitals also made headlines recently by not retaining captain Rishabh Pant, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction scheduled for November 24-25.