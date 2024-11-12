Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Former India pacer and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Munaf Patel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Munaf will link with head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao in DC's new-look backroom staff for IPL 2025.

His upcoming stint with DC will be his first high-profile job after he announced his retirement from competitive cricket in 2018. After the end of his playing days, Munaf has been a regular face in competitions which feature top retired cricketers.

During his playing days, Munaf made 86 international appearances across all formats between 2006 and 2011. In the cash-rich league, Munaf represented three franchises, featuring Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010, Mumbai Indians (2011-2013) and Gujarat Lions (2017).

With Mumbai, he lifted the title in 2013, a season where he picked three wickets in four appearances.

Munaf has replaced Australia's James Hopes, which was left vacant after the franchise parted ways with him and Ricky Ponting, who was in the role of head coach.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals have retained key players as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Following thorough evaluations and strategic discussions, they have decided to retain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel ahead of this year's mega auction.

Axar was retained for Rs 16.5 crore, and spinner Kuldeep was the second-highest-paid star after being retained for Rs 13.25 crore.

South Africa youngster Stubbs got a whopping Rs 10 crore, and Abhishek was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.

Delhi Capitals has the third highest purse with Rs 73 crore, as they look to bring in talents to begin the quest to lift their maiden IPL title.

The franchise allowed its top star, Rishabh Pant, to enter the mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

