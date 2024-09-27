Munsey, Harare Bolts rewrite history books, Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers, NYS Lagos win big at Zim Afro T10

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 27 : George Munsey put on an absolute masterclass at the Harare Sports Club on Day 6 of the second season of the Zim Afro T10, as he scored the first century ever in the history of the competition, which helped the Harare Bolts post a record total, and in the process knock out the Durban Wolves.

After that, the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers were clinical against the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars, and the NYS Lagos also put in a fine all-round performance to pick up an important win against the Cape Town Samp Army.

Batting first, the Harare Bolts made good use of the conditions, and started brightly. Lahiru Milantha (13) and Janishka Perera (24) scored freely in the initial overs, before George Munsey decided to take charge. The Scotsman, who is well known for his ability to hit a long ball, put on a masterclass in attacking, as he scored a 38-ball 100, and remained unbeaten. '

Munsey smashed 10 maximums and six boundaries, as the Bolts posted a record 173/2 in 10 overs. In response, the Wolves made a solid start as well as Sharjeel Khan (25) and Will Smeed (16) attacked from the get-go. Colin Munro added a quickfire 32, after which the Bolts' bowling attack tightened the screws and closed out a comfortable 54-run win, with Richard Gleeson finishing as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/2.

In the second game of the day, there were more runs, of course, as the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers' top order put in a remarkable performance. The duo of Hazratullah Zazai (49*) and captain Sikandar Raza (51*) played freely, and ensured the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars' bowlers would not have much to cheer about. The two of them stitched together a fantastic unbeaten 108-run stand for the third wicket, which propelled the score to 128/2.

In response, the David Warner-led side, found it hard to build momentum. Tinashe Muchawaya had Warner's number yet again, and George Linde picked up three more wickets to keep the Jaguars in check. Carlos Brathwaite top scored for the Jaguars with 18 runs, as they were restricted to 91/9 in their 10 overs, giving the Tigers a resounding 37-run win.

The runs continued to flow in the final game of the day, as the NYS Lagos took first strike and openers Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Avishka Fernando (66) played brilliantly. The openers used all their experience and attacked the right deliveries, putting on an opening partnership of 122. The NYS Lagos finished with 133/2 in their 10 overs.

In response, the Cape Town Samp Army started brightly as Brian Bennett scored a fast paced 40. After that, Jack Taylor added 37 more, but the likes of Oshane Thomas bowled brilliantly and restricted the big hitters. Eventually, NYS Lagos came away with a 42-run win on the day, and secured qualification for the next round.

