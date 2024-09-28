Musheer Khan Accident: Sarfaraz Khan’s Brother Injured in Road Accident, Set to Miss Irani Cup and Ranji Trophy Matches

Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer suffered a fracture in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. According to the TOI report, Musheer was travelling with his father Naushad Kahn from Kanpur to Lucknow for the Irani Cup match when the accident took place,

It will also be a big loss to Mumbai as Musheer is set to miss the Irani Cup game against the Rest of India at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5 and the initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy, which begin on October 11.

"He didn't travel with the Mumbai team to Lucknow for the Irani Cup. He was probably travelling from Azamgarh, with his father, to Lucknow when the accident happened," a source told TOI.

Also Read | Ashwin, Jadeja have often dictated outcome of India-Australia games: Glenn Maxwell.

Musheer, who scored a magnificent 181 on his Duleep Trophy debut earlier this month for India B against India A at Bengaluru, impressed everyone. He also had a productive under-19 World Cup.

The younger sibling of India's Test batter Sarfaraz Khan was set to be picked for India A's shadow tour of Australia this winter after an impressive performance for Mumbai in the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy last season (he scored 203 not out in the quarterfinal against Baroda and a century (136) in the final against Vidarbha), but it's now very much doubtful as it remains to be seen how long his recovery would last.