Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four clash against India

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 13 : Wicketkeeping batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four stage final game against India as he has been granted an "extension of leave" by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCB on Wednesday announced Rahim's absence from their upcoming game which is set to be played on Friday. "Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Super Four match against India as he has been granted an extension of leave by the Board to be with his newborn child and family," the BCB said in a statement.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus on Rahim's absence said as quoted from BCB statement, "Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 final were washed away after India successfully defended a total of 213 against Sri Lanka to seal a spot in the final on Tuesday.

Bangladesh would be looking to end the tournament on a high note, as they have only managed to secure a massive victory against Afghanistan.

Throughout the tournament, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto were the only century scorers for the Tigers which came in their victory against Afghanistan in the group stage.

Mushfiqur was also one of the key performers with the bat for Bangladesh as he amassed 131 from four innings at an average of 32.75, with 64 against Pakistan his best display.

