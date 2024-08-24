Mushfiqur Rahim's 191 anchors Bangladesh's against Pakistan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 24 : Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim showcased his resilience by scoring a remarkable 191 runs, forging a record-breaking partnership with Mehidy Hasan, as Bangladesh effectively countered Pakistan's pace attack in the first Test on Saturday.

This was Mushfiqur's 11th Test century, his first against Pakistan, achieved over more than eight and a half hours at the crease.

His performance elevated Bangladesh to an imposing total of 565 all out on the fourth day.

This score marked Bangladesh's third-highest total in an away Test match, as Pakistan's decision to field four fast bowlers on a greenish pitch backfired when the wicket eased up considerably for batting.

In response to Bangladesh's total, Pakistan, which had declared its first innings at 448-6, found themselves at 23-1 at stumps, trailing by 94 runs.

Opener Saim Ayub fell early, while Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 12, alongside captain Shan Masood, who was unbeaten on 9.

Mushfiqur's epic 341-ball innings included 22 fours and a six and ended in the final session when he edged a square cut off a good-length delivery from Khurram Shahzad, getting caught behind.

His efforts, combined with Mehidy Hasan's gritty 77, forced Pakistan's bowlers to toil under challenging hot and humid conditions.

The duo's 196-run partnership is now the highest seventh-wicket stand in Test matches against Pakistan, surpassing the previous record of 186 runs set by New Zealand's Richard Hadlee and Warren Lees in Karachi back in 1976.

The Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam scored 93 off 183 deliveries. Mominul Haque made 50 off 76 balls. Litton Das also added another fifty, 56 (78).

Naseem Shah emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 3-93, while Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two late wickets, finishing with figures of 2-88.

The other two seamers, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali, contributed with two wickets each.

Brief Score:

Pakistan 448/6 d & 23/1 (Abdullah Shafique 12*, Shaan Masood 9*, Shoriful Islam 1/13) vs Bangladesh 556 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 191, Shadman Islam 93, Naseem Shah 3/93)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor