Mushfiqur, Shanto end century droughts with gritty tons in Galle

Galle [Sri Lanka], June 17 : After a prolonged wait for Test centuries, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't have wished for better circumstances to turn things around. Perhaps they hoped for friendlier batting surfaces in Sylhet or Chattogram, but those opportunities had come and gone.

Instead, under real pressure and on a Galle pitch, the duo rose to the occasion on Tuesday with centuries that were as significant as they were hard-earned, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, Shanto had highlighted that Galle tends to offer its best for batters during the first two days, before spin begins to dominate. Yet, Bangladesh found themselves in early trouble at 45/3 on the opening day, with spinner Tharindu Rathnayake and seamer Asitha Fernando striking crucial early blows.

What followed was a remarkable recovery. Shanto and Mushfiqur stitched together a resilient 247-run stand for the fourth wicket, both returning unbeaten at stumps, Shanto on 136 and Mushfiqur on 105.

For Mushfiqur, this was his 12th Test century and his first in 13 innings since August last year, during which his highest score had been a 40 against Zimbabwe. After the day's play, he reflected on his long-standing association with the Galle International Stadium. He recalled his double century at the same venue twelve years ago, Bangladesh's first-ever in Test cricket.

"I think I get a pretty good wicket every time I have played in Galle," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I have seen how some other Tests here had a lot of purchase for spinners. We knew that one of us out of the seven batters had to capitalize on the first two days in Galle. If I am not wrong, myself and (Mohammad) Ashraful bhai batted the whole day here in 2013. It was my plan this time too; I was telling Shanto that we need to bat the whole day," he added.

This was also Mushfiqur's fourth Test hundred against Sri Lanka and his second on Sri Lankan soil. He shared that he had spoken with the younger members of the squad about the nature of Sri Lankan pitches.

"After Bangladesh, I (most) love playing in Sri Lanka," Mushfiqur said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There is always a sporting wicket, whether it is the red or white ball. If you apply your strength here, you can do well - whether you are a batter, quick bowler or spinner. I was telling this to a few of our young players who are playing their first Test in Galle," he added.

"I like to play with wind around. I have to adjust when the newer ball turns a bit, or against the older ball. It is really special to play in Galle. I love batting here," he noted.

Still, he admitted that this innings had tested him more than most. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva frequently shuffled the field and instructed his bowlers to experiment with different angles and lengths, keeping Mushfiqur on edge. He spent a tense 23 deliveries in the 90s before finally reaching his century in the 86th over.

"These are not easy runs. I took a lot of time in the nineties, as they were not giving me a freebie," Mushfiqur said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It shows that they are a tough side to score against. They made smart bowling changes and field placements. I trust my process when I am batting with control. Usually, we see that our opponents send a fielder to the deep after two or three boundaries. Sri Lanka change their fielding according to the conditions. You have to bat patiently against them," he added.

Mushfiqur credited smart strike rotation, especially singles, as a key to disrupting Sri Lanka's plans. He also lauded Shanto for his controlled and commanding innings, noting how his younger teammate never gave the bowlers a real opportunity to break through.

"I think rotating the strike is important - maybe as much as hitting fours or sixes," Mushfiqur said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Rotation of strike causes problems for the bowlers, especially when there's a left-hander and a right-hander (combination) in the middle. It is very important to pick singles as the fielding side have to constantly change their placements. This is why we are always in training so that we remain fit," he added.

"Shanto has been in good form for a pretty long time. He has a good Test record. He is a good batter. It was nothing special. I was really impressed by his control factor today. He scored a hundred in Kandy some years ago, but I thought this was the right approach. It is important to play a chanceless innings, when you are mostly in control. It is going to give confidence to the next batters," he noted.

Looking ahead, Mushfiqur emphasized the importance of capitalizing on this strong foundation by batting deep into the second day, a chance, he said, that Bangladesh must seize to put themselves in a commanding position.

"It is obviously a satisfying effort. Nobody wants to get any less runs after playing for so many years for your country," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"You can't get runs in every game, but when you do the right things over and over, hopefully the big score will come soon enough. When it does come around, you have to make sure to make it count. I am not finished yet. I will try to maximize tomorrow," he noted.

