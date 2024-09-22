Mussoorie Thunders crowned champions of Women's Uttarakhand Premier League 2024

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], September 22 : Mussoorie Thunders defeated Nainital SG Pipers by three wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the Women's Uttarakhand Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday.

Prema Raut was honoured as Player of the Final for her match-defining batting performance and significant contributions with the ball.

Chasing 119, the Mussoorie Thunders lost their opener Shagun Chaudhary early for just 1 run. Anjali Goswami and Nandini Kashyap then teamed up to rebuild the innings, making slow progress and taking the score to 28/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

They accelerated the tempo, boosting the scoring rate in the subsequent overs. By the 10-over mark, they had propelled the team to a solid 60/1.

Just as the pair appeared well-set at the crease with a 57-run partnership, Nainital's Gunjan Bhandari shattered their rhythm with a stunning double-wicket maiden over, taking two wickets in two balls. Among them was the prized wicket of Nandini Kashyap, who departed for 28, visibly disheartened as she made her way back to the pavilion.

In the very next over, the Mussoorie Thunders suffered another major blow as the well-set Anjali Goswami was dismissed in a rare hit-wicket incident after scoring 25.

As the pressure intensified and the required run rate escalated, Prema Rawat kindled hope by accelerating her performance and steering the chase back on track. She unleashed a flurry of crucial boundaries, effectively reducing the required run rate.

She displayed remarkable prowess, hitting two consecutive sixes in the 14th over and adding another in the 16th, demonstrating her aggressive intent as she set her sights on the trophy.

Reena Jindal provided some defiance with her 11-ball 10 but was soon dismissed in the 17th over. The Mussoorie Thunders found themselves needing 11 runs from the final two overs.

The match slipped from the grasp of the Nainital SG Pipers in the penultimate over, as Gunjan Bhandari delivered three wides, and an overthrow permitted Prema Rawat and Sakshi Joshi to scamper for additional runs.

In the final over, Mussoorie found themselves a mere two runs shy of clinching the title. On the very first ball of the over, Sakshi Joshi was run out while attempting to sprint for a second run. But on the next ball, Ankita Dhami struck the winning run, while Prema Rawat, who delivered a valiant performance, remained unbeaten on a commendable 32* from 26 balls.

Sent in to bat first, the Nainital SG Pipers got off to a sluggish start, with the openers managing only 22/0 in the first five overs. Their already tepid momentum took a further hit when opener Manisha Pradhan was run out in the following over for 13.

Her opening partner, Megha Saini, soon followed suit, dismissed by Prema Rawat for a mere 15 runs from 25 balls. By the conclusion of the 10th over, the team had managed a modest 41/2.

In the subsequent overs, wickets continued to fall like dominos, as the Nainital SG Pipers' batters found it increasingly difficult to forge meaningful partnerships. Kanchan Parihar, the No.3, was among those wickets, falling for 20 runs off 21 balls.

Later, Kanak Tapraniya and Sweta Verma crafted a pivotal 43-run partnership, easing the growing tension. However, in a dramatic turn, Rudra Sharma's final over brought a collapse, with three wickets tumbling, abruptly stalling the momentum of the Nainital SG Pipers.

Kanak Tapraniya was the top scorer for her team, making 29 runs from 15 balls, playing a crucial role in helping Nainital SG Pipers reach a total of 118/8.

Rudra Sharma was the pick of the Mussoorie bowlers, returning impressive figures of 3/20.

Tournament Honours: Celebrating the Stars

Nandini Kashyap of Mussoorie Thunders emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive 123 runs across three matches. Meanwhile, Nainital's Gunjan Bhandari concluded the tournament with the highest wicket tally, securing five wickets in two games.

Nandini Kashyap was the star of the season awards, claiming an impressive three accolades. She received the esteemed Jai Hind Auto Tech Industries Player of the Tournament award, which included a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Additionally, she was honoured as the Batter of the League, earning the Orange Cap along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000. To top it all off, she also secured the Emerging Player of the League award, accompanied by another cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Gunjan Bhandari bagged the Bowler of the League title, earning the Purple Cap and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

