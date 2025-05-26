Mustafizur Rehman ruled out of Pakistan T20I series after suffering injury during IPL 2025 clash

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman is set to miss the T20I series against Pakistan as he suffered an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter, as per the ICC official website.

Mustafizur was hit on his left hand attempting a caught and bowled off Australian Josh Inglis on Saturday during the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ESPNCricinfo reported the news on Sunday, with Bangladesh national team physio Delowar Hossain assessing the damage.

"Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday," Hossain said while speaking on ESPNcricinfo as quoted by the ICC official website.

"This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. As per our current assessment, he will be unavailable for selection for the next two to three weeks. We will conduct a follow-up evaluation after two weeks to monitor his recovery progress," he added.

Khaled Ahmed has replaced Mustafizur, who becomes the third player leave the squad for the series that begins on May 28 in Lahore.

Nahid Rana earlier withdrew for personal reasons, and Soumya Sarkar has since been ruled out with a back injury, and replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Khaled comes off a strong domestic season, including a haul of 20 wickets in the recent Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh play Pakistan in three T20Is in Lahore on May 28, 30 and June 1, and will be looking to bounce back after losing a T20I series 2-1 to UAE in Sharjah.

