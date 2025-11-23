Muthusamy's maiden Test ton, Jansen's power-hitting adds to India's struggles at Guwahati as SA cross 400-run mark (Day 2, Lunch)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 : Senuran Muthusamy slammed his maiden Test century and Marco Jansen slammed his fourth half-century as South Africa continued to dominate on Day 2 of the ongoing Guwahati Test against India on Sunday.

At the end of the session's play, South Africa stood tall at 428/7 in 137 overs, with Muthusamy (107*) and Jansen (51*) at the crease.

The visitors started the second session at 316/6, with Senuran (56*) and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne (38*).

Verryene started the session on a good note after he slammed a boundary against Jasprit Bumrah in the very first over.

During the first ball of the 114th over, there was a caught behind appeal of Bumrah's delivery against the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter. The umpire didn't raise his fingers, and Team India decided to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed that there was a flat line when the ball passed through the bat and reached the keeper's gloves, as India lost their review.

Senuran and Kyle chipped runs and scored boundaries at regular intervals, putting pressure on the Indian bowlers.

India finally broke the 88-run stand after Ravindra Jadeja removed Verreynne during the 121st over.

Jadeja bowled a quicker delivery, and the Proteas batter was nowhere close to the pitch. Kyle failed to make the contact as Rishabh Pant did the rest behind the wickets. Verreynne made 45 runs off 122 deliveries, with the help of five fours. SA was 334/7.

Marco Jansen, who joined the crease alongside Muthusamy, hammered a no-look six against Jadeja in the third ball of the 123rd over.

In the next over, Muthusamy hit a huge six against Washington Sundar as South Africa went past the 350-run mark.

After the visitors crossed the 350-run mark, Jansen and Muthusamy started to hit boundaries on a regular note. Team India bowlers leaked runs as pressure mounted.

During the first ball of the 135th over, Muthusamy reached his maiden Test century in 192 deliveries when he took a double against Mohammed Siraj. His knock had nine fours and two sixes.

Muthusamy also became the third SA batter to hit a Test hundred from No.7 or lower vs India, after Quinton de Kock (111, Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102*, Cape Town, 1997).

Jansen, on the other hand, completed his well-deserved half-century in just 53 deliveries as the duo stitched an unbaten 94-run stand before Lunch.

Earlier, Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first. Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) stitched an 82-run stand for the opening wicket.

Bumrah and Kuldeep dismissed the openers, and SA was left at 82/2.

From there on, Tristan Stubbs (49 in 112 balls) and skipper Temba Bavuma (41 in 92 balls) got starts but couldn't convert their scores.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/72) and Mohammed Siraj (1/73) picked up wickets to end the day one as South Africa finished at 247/6.

