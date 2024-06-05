My career objective and target is to win the T20 WC: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said his main career objective and target is to win the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the US on June 6. They will face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Speaking at an event, Babar acknowledged the players who stood behind Pakistan like a rock in good and bad times.

"It is now my career objective and target to win the T20 World Cup, relive those memories and present the title to the passionate people of Pakistan, who have always stood behind us like a rock in good and not so very good days," Babar was quoted by PCB as saying.

The Pakistan skipper added that he likes all his teammates and are confident before taking part in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"I, like all my teammates, am extremely confident going into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. It is time for the big one and I know each and every member of the side is anxiously waiting to start so that they can play their part and contribute to a strong and successful campaign," he added.

The Pakistan batter further added that they will continue working hard and will try to give their best in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

"We have and we will continue to work hard, try to give our absolute best each time we step onto the field and hope our preparations and commitments will support us in this journey. All 20 teams are here believing they can win the tournament. As such, it is going to be an exciting but extremely challenging and testing tournament, and that's the beauty of world championships," he further added.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

