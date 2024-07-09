"My Coach Have Learnt So Much From You": Rohit Sharma Pens Emotional Farewell To Outgoing Coach Rahul Dravid

Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma paid a glorious tribute to Rahul Dravid as India's World Cup-winning coach embarks on a new chapter in his life. Together, Rohit and Dravid forged a successful partnership off the field as captain and coach. . Hence, it was only fitting for Rohit to open his heart out and express his gratitude towards Dravid, reminiscing the near-three-year-long tenure of the outgoing coach. "Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt," Rohit, who made his India debut under Dravid in 2007, wrote in a long Instagram post. "Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. "That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too."

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt. "Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished.

My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," Rohit captioned the post. "This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend."Dravid revealed how a phone call from Rohit stopped him from calling a time off from coaching duties after India's heartbreaking loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. It was Rohit who had urged Dravid to extend his tenure till T20 World Cup 2024. Eventually, Dravid received a befitting farewell with a World Cup trophy under his belt as head coach.



