"My days are going well, so I should...": SRH's Abhishek after win over PBKS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : Following his side's win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma said that since he is going through a purple patch, he wants to use it for the betterment of his team and he was clear since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year on how he wanted to dominate this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against Punjab Kings with five balls to spare in the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Abhishek said, "My days are going well, so I should utilize it for my team. I wanted to contribute as the target was big today. I think I have said this before, during SMAT, it was clear how I was going to play and dominate during the IPL. Brian Lara) was our coach as well, we have done some work with him, and he is in touch with me. That's helping me now. I am just waiting for the loose balls, I am going hard against them and trying to put them (bowlers) under pressure. I was talking to Nitish (Kumar Reddy), the more I was waiting, the easier it was getting for me. I was ready for that (playing against Harshal Patel). I was trying to take a single but fortunately got a boundary (one of the balls.) I want to thank the crowd, special mention to pitch curator and groundsmen. They have given pitches that have suited our style."

Abhishek in 13 innings has scored 467 runs, the ninth most by a batter this season, at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 209.41. He scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 75*.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (71 in 45 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and knocks from Rilee Rossouw (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Atharva Taide (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T Natarajan (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma (66 in 28 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (42 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Arshdeep Singh (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses and a no result, with 17 points. PBKS is at the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses and 10 points.

