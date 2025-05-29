"My goal is to help PBKS lift it for first time": Shreyas Iyer aims to end franchise' trophy drought

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday evening, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer opened up about his motivation to end the team's title drought and bring the IPL trophy home.

The battle for a spot in the IPL 2025 final intensifies as Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the game, Shreyas Iyer said, "From the start, ever since I was picked in the auction, my desire has been clear Punjab hasn't won the trophy yet, and my goal is to help the team lift it for the first time. I want to make the fans proud and give them a reason to celebrate because in the end, we all want to see that iconic Punjabi celebration."

PBKS finished the league stage at the top of the points table, having won nine out of their fourteen games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also secured nine wins in the season and claimed second place based on net run rate.

In their final league match, Punjab Kings outplayed Mumbai Indians with a 7-wicket victory, where Josh Inglis starred with a 73-run knock.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru chased down their highest-ever target in the IPL, against Lucknow Super Giants, winning by 6 wickets, with Jitesh Sharma delivering a vital 85-run inning.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor