"My goal is to make every Indian proud": Gautam Gambhir on his new role as Team India Head Coach

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed India's new Head Coach of Team India, has said that the men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and he will do everything in his power to make these dreams come true.

Gambhir, who hit some memorable knocks as a left-handed opener for India, served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Gambhir said that serving his country has been the 'greatest privilege' of his life.

"India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true," Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1810687507991781549

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion T20 World Cup 2024. India won the prestigious title.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

