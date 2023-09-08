"My goal is to win World Cup for India": India batter Shivam Dube

New Delhi [India], September 8 : India's left-handed batter Shivam Dube who is rising through the ranks and eyeing a spot in the Indian team revealed his goals for the next five years.

Dube played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scoring sixes for fun.

His consistency earned him a place in India's squad for their three-match T20I series against Ireland last month.

In a conversation on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI,’ hosted by Aakash Chopra, Dube spoke about his goals for the next 5 years and said, "My goal is to play for India, to represent the country, and to win the World Cup for India. The direction in which I am headed is the right one."

He further went on to reveal that he seeks advice from the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. "And I do seek advice from MS Bhaiya about how he used to play, and he always tells me that the graph will go up slowly, everything will fall into place, and the time will come."

The 30-year-old plays the role of finisher for CSK, coming down in the middle order at No 4 or No 5 to stabilize the innings or push for runs while chasing a target.

Dube further elaborated on the clarity of the role he got with CSK in 2023 and said, "First of all, hard work is essential, but after that, you need confidence in the match. You get that from your captain, team management, and your teammates who believe that this guy can do it, that he has the capability. I think I got all three of those things."

"I was told to play freely, that I had to play my game, and my role was to maintain a good strike rate. I didn't think about like – 'last year I scored 300, so this year I'll aim for 600'. I knew I should aim for 350-400 because I was getting the kind of batting opportunities I wanted. The CSK management is very supportive; they keep the roles clear, give confidence, and provide good practice, so everything fell into place," Dube added.

