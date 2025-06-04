New Delhi [India], June 4 : India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar condoled the "tragic" stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated its first IPL title triumph in 18 years after beating Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL winning celebrations near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite player.

Sachin took to X, wished "strength and peace" to all and wrote, "What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all."

India's decorated spinner Anik Kumble wished a quick recovery to those injured in the stampede and wrote on X, "It's a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB's victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!"

After the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and confirmed, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede."

CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured and said, "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured."

RCB expressed "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the deceased and said in a statement.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families," it said.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor