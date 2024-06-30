Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : After India's historic win in the T20 World Cup, an emotional Mohammed Siraj showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah, who single-handedly changed the dynamics of the entire game to hand the Men in Blue their first ICC T20 World Cup title for the first time in 13 years.

Hopes were lost, and visions from the ODI World Cup final were creeping throughout the Indian fan base when the Rohit Sharma-led side was tottering with just 26 runs to defend in the final four overs.

Hardik Pandya bowled a clinical over, conceding just four runs and walking away with the prized wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Pandya stole the opportunity to finish off the game from Klaasen.

Bumrah came in to tip the momentum on India's side. He sent Marco Jansen back to the dugout before he could open his arms. Apart from putting South Africa on the backfoot with the dismissal, he conceded just two runs to make the equation in favour of India. He ended the game with splendid figures of 2/18 in his four-over spell.

"My only belief was on Jassy (Bumrah) bhai (To turn this game around). He's the only game-changer. Whatever I thought exactly happened," Siraj, who was emotional, said after the game.

Seven months ago, Siraj witnessed Australia lift the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. But this time, he ended up on the right side along with the entire team. He was a part of India's journey from New York to Barbados, and in the end, he was grateful to be a part of the historic moment.

"Unbelievable feeling guys. I can't explain. Last World Cup, I (we) lost the final. Every professional cricketer wants to win the World Cup final. I'm grateful I'm here and thankful," he added.

Axar Patel, who was a crucial cog in India's working machinery with the bat as well as with the ball, felt proud after experiencing the moment that meant everything to him.

"It means everything for me. When I came to this World Cup in - the last few years I've been getting injured, not getting that performance. I wanted to do something for India. Feeling proud," Axar said after the game.

Throughout the tournament, Axar came in to take wickets at crucial moments, revealing head coach Rahul Dravid's message to the team and his approach that helped him yield nine wickets in eight games.

"I tried to keep it simple. Just thought of it as another match. That worked for me. When I went to bat, I didn't think of what'll happen if I get out. He led India very well in this tournament. Rahul bhai asked us to enjoy, not take pressure," he said.

Axar usually came at last and chipped in with his influential cameos. But everyone was taken by surprise when he walked out to bat after India lost three wickets at a score of 34 in the fifth over.

He went on to forge a crucial 72-run stand with Virat Kohli to pull India back into the game and guide them to a competitive total of 176/7.

"When we lost three wickets, Rahul bhai suddenly asked me to pad up. Didn't have time to think about batting, and it helped me," Axar stated.

Following their historic triumph, India became just the third team to lift the T20 World Cup trophy twice.

