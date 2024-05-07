"My vote, my right": Ravindra Jadeja casts vote in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 7 : India's star cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja cast their vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Jamnagar during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife after they cast their votes.

"My vote, my right," he captioned it.

Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency. Jadeja's sister, Naina Jadeja, and father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, also cast their vote in Jamnagar during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

After casting her vote, Naina spoke to ANI. "Voting is our right in a democracy... We should vote for a better future," she said.

Voting commenced on Tuesday morning for 25 of the 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. BJP has won the Surat seat uncontested.

In Jamnagar, BJP's sitting MP Poonamben Maadam is pitted against Congress' JP Marayviya.

The third phase of polling is taking place on 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and union territories.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

Jadeja is part of India's 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

