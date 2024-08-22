Mysore Warriors' all-round performance seals 28-run victory over Shivamogga Lions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 : The Shivamogga Lions' woes continued as they suffered a 28-run defeat to the Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

The Mysore Warriors delivered a well-rounded performance, anchored by Karun Nair's (45) swift knock, supported by a few other good contributions in the middle order, and highlighted by late-innings fireworks from J Suchith (22*) and Manoj Bhandage (23). On the bowling front, Vidyadhar Patil (3/29) and Karthik CA (3/31) played crucial roles in restricting the Shivamogga Lions. Sharath HS' (4/29) lethal spell with the ball and valiant efforts from Abhinav Manohar (46) and Nihal Ullal (46) with the bat couldn't turn the tide in Shivamogga's favour.

Chasing 180, The Shivamogga Lions got off to a disastrous start, with Vidyadhar Patil's lethal first over leading to the dismissals of Mohith Bangalore (2) and Dheeraj Mohan (0) in consecutive deliveries. Skipper Nihal Ullal (46) managed to crack a few early boundaries, but Hardik Raj (17) was also removed by Krishnappa Gowtham, leaving the Lions reeling at 41/3 by the end of the powerplay.

K Gowtham then engineered the run out of Rohan Naveen (11), further denting the chase. The in-form Abhinav Manohar (Impact Player) joined Nihal Ullal, and the duo breathed life into the innings, putting together a 70-run partnership in just 43 balls.

However, Ullal fell short of his first half-century of the season, leaving the Shivamogga Lions at 123/5 in 15.1 overs. Abhinav Manohar also narrowly missed his milestone, holing out to K Gowtham off Karthik CA. Manohar's 26-ball knock included four sixes and three fours, adding valuable runs to the total.

Karthik CA struck again two deliveries later, dismissing Shivraj S and leaving the Lions in deep trouble. With 47 runs needed from the final 18 balls, Ashok D tried to keep the chase alive by smashing a six and a four off Vidyadhar Patil, but perished in the same over, effectively ending Shivamogga's prospects. The Shivamogga Lions finished at 151/9 in 20 overs, enduring their sixth consecutive loss.

Batting first, Mysore Warriors faced an early challenge as Sharath HS unleashed a menacing spell. He struck in the powerplay, dismissing Karthik SU (8), and then returned in the seventh over to remove CA Karthik (30), who smashed three sixes in a 34-run stand with Karun Nair (45) and Harshil Dharmani (0).

Nair continued in fine touch and peppered the boundary with six fours and two sixes during his 23-ball stay before falling to Ashok D in the 11th over.

Kishan Bedare (17) steered the innings, forming a 28-run partnership with Nair and adding another 29 runs with Sumit Kumar (28) before being caught and bowled by Bharath Dhuri, leaving the Warriors at 116/5 in 16.1 overs. The depth of Mysore's batting lineup came to the fore as Manoj Bhandage and J Suchith launched a late assault.

Vasuki Koushik, tasked with the 18th over, began with a six and a four from Sumit Kumar. Bhandage then took charge, hammering three consecutive sixes off Koushik in the same over before falling as Sharath's fourth wicket in the 19th ending a blistering 23-run cameo off just seven balls. J Suchith, carried on the momentum, smashing two sixes and a four in an 8-ball flurry, pushing the Mysore Warriors to a competitive 179/7 in their 20 overs.

Brief Score: Mysore Warriors 179/7 in 20 overs (Karthik CA 30 runs off 23 balls, Karun Nair 45 runs off 23 balls, Sumit Kumar 28 runs off 23 balls, Sharath HS 4/29) vs Shivamogga Lions 151/9 in 20 overs (Nihal Ullal 46 runs off 38 balls, Abhinav Manohar 46 runs off 29 balls, Vidyadhar Patil 3/29, Karthik CA 3/31).

