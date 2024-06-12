Nabi dethrones Shakib to become no 1 T20I all-rounder, Suryakumar retains top spot in batter rankings

Dubai [UAE], June 12 : Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was crowned as the no 1 T20I all-rounder. Dynamic India batter Suryakumar Yadav retained his numero uno position among batters after ICC issued an updated rankings list on Wednesday.

Afghanistan have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They defeated Uganda and New Zealand in the Group C clashes.

Nabi has been one of their star performers and was rewarded for his remarkable outing with the bat and the ball.

The 39-year-old rose to the summit of the rankings after picking up two wickets against New Zealand in Guyana.

In a major shuffle at the top, Nabi jumped two places to take the top spot. Australia's Marcus Stoinis leapfrogged three places to move to the second spot. Previously, no 1 ranked Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan slumped to fifth position.

In the T20I batter rankings, Suryakumar retained his place at the top. Afghanistan's opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, achieved his career's highest ranking after he moved to the 12th spot.

He is the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup, with 156 runs from two innings under his belt. Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved to the third spot, while England skipper Jos Buttler secured the fifth place in the latest rankings.

Australia opener Travis Head entered the Top 10 by moving six places to the tenth position.

In the bowlers' T20I rankings, England's Adil Rashid is at the top, and Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga sits at the second spot.

Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi moved to third and fourth spots, respectively. South African speedster Anrich Nortje is level with Farooqi at the fourth spot.

Afghanistan captain Rashid has six wickets in two matches. His compatriot Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with nine wickets in two games.

Nortje is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with eight wickets to his name in the same number of games.

Bangladesh trio Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain made impressive ground and moved to 13th, 19th and 30th positions, respectively.

