Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon Power South Africa Women to 3-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa survived a late surge from Bangladesh to win by three wickets in a dramatic Women’s World Cup clash on Monday. Marizanne Kapp scored 56 and Chloe Tryon added 62 as the visitors chased down 233 to secure victory. Nadine de Klerk finished the match with a boundary and a six in the final over.

Bangladesh batted first after winning the toss but struggled to maintain a high scoring rate. Openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider provided starts, while Sharmin Akter anchored the innings. Captain Nigar Sultana contributed a quick cameo. Shorna Akter turned the innings with 51 off 35 balls, supported by a rapid 19 from Ritu Moni, helping Bangladesh post 232.

South Africa’s chase began with early wickets as Nahida Akter dismissed Tazmin Brits. Anneke Bosch and Laura Wolvaardt added 50 runs for the second wicket before Wolvaardt was run out and Bosch was dismissed. Kapp and Tryon then put on an 85-run partnership that steadied the innings and kept South Africa in the contest.

Nahida Akter removed Kapp, but a dropped catch off Tryon allowed the chase to continue. Ritu Moni ran out Tryon with a direct hit from third man, creating a tense finish. De Klerk remained composed, scoring off a free-hit and hitting crucial runs in the final over to seal the win.

Bangladesh showed resilience through batting and fielding but South Africa’s experience and ability to capitalise on key moments proved decisive in a match that remained in doubt until the final delivery.