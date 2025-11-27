Nadine De Klerk Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 65 Lakh at WPL Auction 2026

WPL 2026 Auction: South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs. 65 lakh at the WPL 2026 auction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. De Klerk previously played for RCB in 2024 and Mumbai Indians in 2025. Gujarat Giants opened the bidding at Rs. 30 lakh before RCB secured her with Rs. 65 lakh. Delhi Capitals made a late bid but RCB matched it to retain the player.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk is next.



She is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 65 Lakh! #TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 27, 2025

De Klerk had a strong Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign. She scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 131.64 and took nine wickets at an economy of 5.30. Her unbeaten 84 off 54 against India and 37 not out off 29 versus Bangladesh were crucial performances. She finished the tournament as the second-fastest scorer and second-highest six-hitter while taking at least one wicket in every match she bowled.