Nagesh Trophy: Andhra Pradesh ends Kota-leg on top as League stage concludes

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 29 Rajasthan secured a thrilling victory against Haryana by five runs, while Andhra Pradesh defeated Himachal by 53 runs at the JK Pavilion Stadium on Friday, marking the conclusion of Group A in the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

As the Kota leg (Group A) wrapped up on Friday, Andhra Pradesh claimed the top spot on the table with eight points, followed by Rajasthan in the second position with six points. Unfortunately, Himachal failed to secure a single win in Group A.

In the first match of the day, Rajasthan defeated Haryana by five runs here in Kota. Rajasthan were folded for 123/10 in the 15th over, however, Haryana still failed to chase down the target.

The match got close, but Haryana fell six runs short of the target and were restricted to 118/9. Sonu Rawat from Rajasthan smashed a fifty and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

In the final match of the League Stage, Andhra Pradesh defeated Himachal by 53 runs. Opting to bat first, Andhra Pradesh scored 175/6. Himachal, seeking their first victory, couldn't bridge the gap to the target. D Andhra's Venkateswara Rao's explosive 49 runs in 19 balls earned him the Player of the Match recognition.

This marks the final leg of the League stage in the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24. The competition now advances to the next stage, where top teams from each group will vie for the ultimate glory in this exciting tournament.

The ongoing 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 02, 2024.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in the memory of Late SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in blind cricket history.

