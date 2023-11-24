Nagesh Trophy: Goa thrash Railways by 10 wickets, J&K defeat Punjab by 77 runs

Jammu, Nov 24 Goa thrashed Railways by 10 wickets while Jammu & Kashmir defeated Punjab by 77 runs in the ongoing 6th edition of Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 also known as Nagesh Trophy on Friday.

In the first match, Goa restricted Railways for 134/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target in the 16th over to register a dominating win. Nilesh and Vinod stitched an unbeaten 135-run partnership to seal the win in style. Nilesh from Goa was the player of the Match.

In the second game, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Punjab following a sensational bowling display. Batting first, Jammu & Kashmir scored 164/6 in the allotted 20 overs and then folded Punjab for 87 to register a thumping win. Sahil was awarded the player of the match.

Jammu & Kashmir and Goa both have now won two matches while Punjab and Railways have faced defeat in both the games.

On Thursday, Jammu & Kashmir thrashed Railways by 82 runs at the University of Jammu while Goa defeated Punjab by 3 wickets here.

Jammu & Kashmir will now lock horns with Goa while Railways will meet Punjab on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after the league matches end on December 29, 2023, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled will hold the Super 8 Stage Matches at Nagpur, Maharashtra in January 2024.

The league matches of the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy will be played across 6 venues namely, Jammu, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Kochi (Kerala), Chandigarh, Agarthala (Tripura), and Kota (Rajasthan).

The 5th edition had the joint winners (Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) due to the rain. Odisha has won the Nationals once while Andhra Pradesh had emerged victorious in the finals of the tournament three times.

--IANS

hs/cs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor