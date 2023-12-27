Nagesh Trophy: Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs, Andhra Pradesh drubbed Rajasthan

Kota, Dec 27 Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs while Andhra Pradesh drubbed Rajasthan by 24 runs here at JK Pavilion Stadium on Wednesday in Group A in the ongoing 6th edition of IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

The Kota-leg (Group A) commenced on Monday, featuring a clash between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu was the last leg for the League stage in the ongoing Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

In the first match on Wednesday, Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs in Group A. Haryana smashed 229/3 in 20 overs and then restricted Tamil Nadu to 178/7. Bhupender Malik smashed 100 in 65 balls for Haryana and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

In the second game, Andhra Pradesh defeated Rajasthan by 24 runs here in Kota. Andhra Pradesh opted to bat and smashed 172/5 in 17 overs. Chasing 173, Rajasthan fell 25 runs short of the target. Andhra Pradesh captain Durga Rao smashed 70 in 39 balls and was named as the Player of the Match.

Haryana will meet Andhra Pradesh while Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Himachal on Day 4 of the Kota-leg here at JK Pavilion Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Tripura-leg (Group F) ended on Monday with Tripura occupying the top spot in the points table following a win against Assam. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile sits at second position after beating Manipur in their last league match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor