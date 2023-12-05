Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka beat Uttarakhand by 9 wickets; Maharashtra defeat Pondicherry in thriller

Dehradun, Dec 5 Karnataka defeated Uttarakhand by nine wickets while Maharashtra register a 14-run win over Pondicherry on Tuesday here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy in the ongoing 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

In the first match of the day, Karnataka restricted Uttarakhand for 100 in the 20th over and then chased the target in just nine overs. Gudadappa was the pick of the bowlers, having scalped three wickets for Karnataka.

Lokesh, who smashed 72 runs in 29 balls during the chase, adjudged as the Player of the Match.

In the second match, Maharashtra defeated Pondicherry in a thrilling encounter. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 176/5 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Pondicherry to 162/6, winning the match by 14 runs. Rohit Bhargune was the Player of the Match.

On Monday, Uttarakhand and Delhi won their matches after defeating Pondicherry and Maharashtra respectively. Except for Pondicherry, all other four teams have won a match in Group B now.

Karnataka and Delhi will now be up against each other while Uttarakhand will lock horns with Maharashtra on Wednesday here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy on Day 3 of the Dehradun leg.

After the conclusion of the Jammu leg, the tournament moved to Dehradun for the Group B matches, featuring intense competitions among Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand.

The Dehradun-leg began on Monday with Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand getting into action.

The ongoing 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 2, 2024 and the League stage will be played till December 29, 2023.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in the memory of Late Shri SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in the blind cricket history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor