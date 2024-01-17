Nagesh Trophy: Telangana qualifies for Super 8 stage following 1 run win over J-K

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 : Telangana on Tuesday beat Jammu and Kashmir by one run in the eliminator match of the ongoing 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 at JB Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

With this win, Telangana qualified for the Super eighth stage of the Nagesh Trophy and became the 8th team to do so after Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Opting to bat first, Telangana smashed 101/5 in the 10 overs with Nikhil Bathula scoring 54 of 32 balls. Jammu and Kashmir started off well with Mohammed Azeem smashing each and every corner of the ground. However, Telangana restricted them to 100, hence winning the match by 1 run. Nikhil Bathula was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura by 138 runs at Manas Sports Academy in Lucknow. Opting to bat first, Uttar Pradesh scored 180 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Tripura to 42/10. Chandan Kumar who scored 45 off 32 balls was named as the Player of the Match.

Following the conclusion of the League Stage in December 2023, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi qualified for the Super 8 stage following their exemplary performances. Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir locked horns in the Eliminator games.

The Super 8 stage of the Nagesh Trophy will begin on January 29 following an inauguration in Nagpur on January 28. The Super 8 stage will run for three days and the semi-finals will be played on February 1. The finals of the mega event will take place on February 2 in Nagpur.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in memory of the late SP Nagesh, Founder and President, of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in the blind cricket history.

