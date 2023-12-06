Nagesh Trophy: Uttarakhand defeats Maharashtra by 83 runs, Karnataka beats Delhi by 8 wickets

Dehradun, Dec 6 Uttarakhand defeated Maharashtra by 83 runs while Karnataka beat Delhi by eight wickets on Wednesday here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy in the ongoing 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

In the first match of the day, Uttarakhand registered an 83-run win over Maharashtra. Uttarakhand scored 180/3 in the allotted 20 overs and then bundled Maharashtra out for 97 in the 17th over. Skipper Gambheer Singh Chauhan smashed 74 runs in 57 balls and was named the Player of the Match. Deepak Singh Rawat also contributed with a half century (58 in 26 balls).

In the second match on Wednesday, Delhi scored 164/7 in the allotted 20 overs but were unable to stop Karnataka from chasing the target. Sunil Ramesh, who also picked up a wicket, smashed a sensational ton (114 in 69 balls), to help Karnataka beat Delhi with 13 balls to spare. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Karnataka will now face Maharashtra while Pondicherry will look to register their first win when they meet Delhi here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy on Day 4 of the Dehradun leg on Thursday.

After the conclusion of the Jammu leg, the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy moved to Dehradun for the Group B matches, featuring intense competitions among Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand. The Dehradun-leg began on Monday with Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand getting in action.

The ongoing 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 02, 2024 and the League stage will be played till December 29, 2023.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in the memory of Late Shri SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in the blind cricket history.

