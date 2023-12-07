Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Sadia Iqbal nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

New Delhi, Dec 7 Bangladesh duo of Nahida Akter and Fargana Hoque, along with Pakistan left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal have been nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for November 2023.

Nahida is named on the shortlist for the second successive month after her performances guided Bangladesh to a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Mirpur. Nominated in October for her T20I endeavours, this time she is in the shortlist due to her performances in ODIs.

Nahida, the left-arm spinner, won the Player of the Series award with seven wickets across the three matches at an average of 14.14, taking three for 30 in the first match and three for 26 in the decisive final fixture.

On the other hand, with 110 runs in the victorious ODI series, Fargana earns her inaugural nomination for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award. The opener played a key role in levelling the series for Bangladesh.

She scored a valuable 40 runs in the second outing in addition to a catch and a run out in the field as Bangladesh won in the Super Over. The series was won when Fargana top-scored in the third match with a controlled score of 62 to chase down the target and seal the triumph.

Meanwhile, Sadia, the left-arm spinner was among the wickets once more during Pakistan’s visit to Bangladesh. Despite falling short of series victory, Sadia impressed with economical wicket taking spells in the early exchanges.

The first match was a particular highlight for the 28-year-old, her nine overs going for 13 runs with four wickets falling. This Player of the Match display was followed by another two wicket-haul, and Sadia ended the month with six wickets at 12.50 and an economy rate of 2.58.

