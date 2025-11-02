Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue as Bangladesh Test captain until 2027 ICC World Test Championship

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 2 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced that Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as the captain of the Bangladesh Test team until the conclusion of the ongoing 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Shanto, who first assumed the Test captaincy in 2023, has led Bangladesh in 14 Test matches so far, overseeing a period of steady development and competitiveness in the longest format of the game.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said the decision reflects the Board's confidence in the 27-year-old batter's leadership and his vision for Bangladesh's red-ball cricket:

"Shanto has shown composure, commitment, and a deep understanding of Test cricket. Under his leadership, we have seen growth, belief, and consistency in the team's performances. The Board believes that continuity in leadership will be crucial as we move forward in this World Test Championship cycle," he said as quoted by the BCB press release.

Expressing his appreciation, Najmul Hossain Shanto said, "I feel truly honoured to continue leading the Bangladesh Test team, and I am very grateful to the Board for the faith and trust they have placed in my captaincy. Captaining my country in Test cricket is the greatest pride of my life, and I will do my utmost to repay the responsibility that has been entrusted to me."

"It is a joy to lead a team that has so much talent and potential, and I believe we have an exciting and positive season ahead. We are looking forward to the upcoming series against Ireland later this month, which marks the start of a busy and important period for Bangladesh Test cricket," the left-hand batter added.

With Shanto at the helm, Bangladesh looks forward to a new era of growth, resilience, and success in the longest format of the game.

