Najmul's captain knock helps Bangladesh clinch 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 7 : Najmul Hossain Shanto's unbeaten 53-run knock helped Bangladesh seal an 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday.

While chasing 165 runs, Bangladesh opener Litton Das (36 runs from 24 balls) and Soumya Sarkar (26 runs from 22 balls) gave a good start to the hosts' inning and made a 68-run partnership.

However, Matheesha Pathirana made the first breakthrough of the second inning and dismissed Litton in the 7th over. Later, Pathirana removed another Bangladesh opener Soumya in the 9th over.

But later, Najmul Hossain Shanto (53 runs from 38 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (32 runs from 25 balls) made a solid 82-run partnership to chase the 164-run target and win their first match of the series.

Earlier in the first inning, after winning the toss Bangladesh sent Sri Lanka to bat first.

Kusal Mendis (36 runs from 22 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (37 runs from 27 balls) were the only standout batters for Sri Lanka. Apart from Kusal and Kamindu, Angelo Mathews (32 runs from 21 balls) and skipper Charith Asalanka (28 runs from 14 balls) powered Sri Lanka to 165/5 after playing 20 overs.

On the other hand, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Soumya Sarkar were the only wicket-takers for Bangladesh and stopped the visitors at 165/5.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 165/5 (Kusal Mendis 36, Kamindu Mendis 37, Angelo Mathews 32*; Taskin Ahmed 1/38) vs Bangladesh 170/2 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 53*, Litton Das 36, Towhid Hridoy 32*; Matheesha Pathirana 2/28).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor