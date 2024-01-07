Namibia, Netherlands set to play warm-up matches in SA20 for T20 World Cup preparation

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 7 : International squads preparing for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean later this year are using SA20 teams as crucial preparation ahead of the global showpiece. The Netherlands and Namibia will fine-tune their strategies against some of the best domestic talent and the world's top cricketers who are also currently preparing for season two of the league starting on January 10, 2024.

The Netherlands will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, while Namibia will prepare against Joburg Super Kings, as per an SA20 league press release.

The move is an indication of the competitive nature of the League, which produced high-quality cricket and performances in the inaugural season in 2023.

Namibia Head Coach, Pierre de Bruyn, says the quality of the opposition and facilities will give his squad the ideal preparation for the global event taking place in June.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for us to play against a top franchise like the Joburg Super Kings in these matches. For the Namibian players, it is another opportunity to use it as a measuring tool against a variety of top international players. Secondly, playing at a world-class stadium is very similar to what you will get playing at a World Cup, we experienced that at the last two World Cups in the UAE and Australia and as a player you can use this platform to simulate that World Cup coming in June, which will be against some quality players."

Equally, instead of opting for the usual internal inter-squad matches for preparation, the franchise teams are pulling out all the stops in their preparations to give themselves the best chance of success in the eagerly anticipated second season which starts on Wednesday, 10 January.

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: "The League is thrilled to be able to provide a preparatory platform for Associate teams eyeing success in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year. Our league's commitment to promoting cricketing talent aligns with the aspirations of these teams. We look forward to seeing the incredible growth and performances of these teams as they gear up for the pinnacle event in the T20 format in June."

"It is also equally beneficial for the franchise teams to have competitive warm-up matches against international opponents as we approach season two starting on 10 January. The squads this season are packed with exciting local and international stars, the stage is set for an entertaining month of cricket," he concluded.

The first match of Season 2 kicks off on Wednesday, January 10, when defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape host Joburg Super Kings.

Warm-up match itinerary:

Saturday, January 6

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Netherlands - St George's Park

Sunday, January 7

Joburg Super Kings v Namibia - Wanderers

Paarl Royals v Netherlands - Boland Park

Monday, January 8

MI Cape Town v Netherlands - Newlands

Tuesday, January 9

Paarl Royals v Netherlands - Boland Park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor