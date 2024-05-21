Namita Thapar Engages in Candid Talk with MS Dhoni on Business and Cricket (Watch Video)

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry, recently sat down for a conversation with cricket legend MS Dhoni. The discussion, shared in a series of videos on social media, focused on the qualities that contribute to success in both business and cricket.

In the first video, Thapar, known for her investments in entrepreneurs with strong ideas, expressed her admiration for Dhoni and his leadership style. She then asked him about the mindset he brings to the cricket field as captain.

Watch video here:

Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour under pressure, responded with a touch of humour, acknowledging the advantage of dealing with just one "Shark" compared to the multiple investors on the show. He then shifted to a more serious tone, emphasizing honesty as a key quality for both entrepreneurs and cricketers.

"Honesty is the key aspect," Dhoni said. "If I'm honest, I can understand what the shortcomings are, whether in me or my players."

He elaborated on the importance of self-reflection, stating, "I just tell them [young players], 'Just be honest to yourself, you don't need to be honest to me.' So, be honest with yourself and the people who are very close to you and who you look up to when it comes to taking suggestions or advice."

Dhoni explained that honest self-assessment is crucial for identifying problems and finding solutions. "Only reason being if you get the wrong problem, you'll get the wrong solution," he said.

Thapar, in the video caption, teased upcoming installments of the series, expressing her excitement about the conversation and her association with Dhoni.