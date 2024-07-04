NAMO 1: PM Modi Receives Special Indian Cricket Champions Jersey from BCCI (See Pics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special Indian cricket jersey from BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday. The jersey, which features the number 1 and "NAMO" written on it, was presented during Modi's meeting with the T20 World Cup champion Indian cricket team at his residence.

BCCI shared a post on social media along with a photograph of the jersey presentation, expressing their thanks to PM Modi for his support, "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India. Jai Hind."