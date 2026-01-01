Nandni Sharma stars with hat-trick in final over as Delhi Capitals restrict Gujarat Giants to 209

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Young right-arm fast-medium pacer Nandni Sharma produced a sensational final over, claiming a hat-trick and completing a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Giants for 209 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

At one stage, Gujarat looked set for a much bigger total, but a dramatic late collapse triggered by Nandni's heroics ensured Delhi kept the opposition in check. The Giants were eventually bowled out, losing momentum after a blistering start.

Gujarat openers Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine laid a strong foundation with a 94-run opening partnership. The pair brought up 50 in just 5.1 overs and raced to 80 without loss in six overs, putting Delhi under early pressure.

Sophie Devine was the standout with the bat, smashing 95 off 42 deliveries, an innings laced with seven fours and eight sixes. She reached her half-century in 25 balls and looked on course for something special before being dismissed by Nandni Sharma in the 10.4 overs. Beth Mooney was the first to fall, scoring 19 before being dismissed by Shree Charani.

Following Devine's dismissal, Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals. Georgia Wareham departed for 3, once again dismissed by Shree Charani, while Anushka Sharma scored 13 before falling to Shafali Verma. Bharti Fulmali also failed to make an impact, getting out for 3 to Chinelle Henry.

Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner played a quickfire knock but fell agonisingly short of a half-century. She scored 49 off 26 balls, including four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed by Chinelle Henry, who picked up her second wicket of the match.

The final over completely changed the complexion of the innings. Nandni Sharma struck four times in the over, beginning with the wicket of Kashvee Gautam. She then removed Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh off successive deliveries to seal a memorable hat-trick on the final ball and finish with five wickets.

Chinelle Henry returned figures of 2/43, while Shree Charani also claimed two wickets, conceding 42 runs. Shafali Verma chipped in with one wicket.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 209 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 95, Ashleigh Gardner 49; Nandni Sharma 5/33) vs Delhi Capitals.

