Naseem Shah has still not performed up to his capability, says Wahab Riaz

Lahore, Aug 28 Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has pointed out that young fast bowler Naseem Shah is yet to fully showcase his true potential and capabilities. In his ODI career till now, Naseem has taken 25 scalps in 10 matches, averaging 16.12, including two five-wicket hauls.

Naseem recently hit winning runs for Pakistan in a one-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second ODI at Hambantota against Fazalhaq Farooqi, against whom he had smashed two sixes to complete a sensational one-wicket win for carrying Pakistan in last year’s Asia Cup final in the UAE.

"Naseem has bowled well in quite a lot of matches. However, I feel that he has still not performed up to his capability as of yet. He should win matches for Pakistan considering his capability," Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

He added that left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be crucial to Pakistan’s hopes, as they build up to Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is skilled with the new ball, and later Haris Rauf takes charge. They are specialists in bowling during the death overs. In the World Cup, Afridi's ten overs will be of great importance. The team will need wickets from him between the 25th and 35th overs," he said.

Wahab felt Pakistan were over-dependent on the top order of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and captain Babar Azam.

"In ODIs, Pakistan heavily relies on their top-order trio of Imam, Fakhar, and Babar. However, Pakistan continues to grapple with issues concerning their middle-order lineup."

The Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan will be kickstarting the tournament by playing Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30, followed by facing India on September 2 at Pallekele.

--IANS

