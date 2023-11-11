Naseer Hussain picks England's top-three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 moments

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Former England captain Naseer Hussain named Three Lions' top three moments of a disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup campaign in India, which has seen the defending champions not even reach the semifinals and battling for a spot in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England will take on Pakistan in their CWC match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For Pakistan, this match is a must-win by a comprehensive margin so that a superior net-run-rate helps them topple New Zealand to reach the semis. On the other hand, the defending champions are playing this match for their pride and have to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well by finishing among the top eight in the tournament.

In a video posted by ICC, Hussain said, "Top three moments for England in the Cricket World Cup. There were not many to be honest. I will start with Dawid Malan century against Bangladesh in Dharamshala. I thought he played brilliantly."

Malan's knock of 140 against Bangladesh helped England post a match-winning 364/9 and they bundled out the Asian side for 227 runs to record their first win of the tournament after losing to New Zealand by nine wickets in the campaign opener.

Hussain's second-best moment was pacer David Willey dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck in Lucknow.

"My second one is going to be at Lucknow, when David Willey got Virat Kohli out for a duck. The silence in the stadium when he chipped to mid-off and walked off, it was a special moment," said Hussain.

Removing a dangerous Virat for a duck helped England restrict India to 229/9, but Three Lions lost to India by 100 runs as Mohammed Shami-Jasprit Bumrah joined forces to bundle out England for 129 runs.

Lastly, Hussain pointed out Ben Stokes's century (108) against the Netherlands, which helped England break their five-match losing streak as they bundled out the Netherlands for 179 after posting 339/9.

"And Ben Stokes here in Pune, a brilliant 100 in what would be his last 50-over World Cup. The way he played was quite brilliant," he said.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

