Nasser Hussain believes England are in 'good place' before T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain believes that Jos Buttler-led Team England are in a 'good place' before the start of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

England is placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. The defending champions will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain said the Three Lions are in better form than how they performed in the ODI World Cup 2023. He added that England need a better plan B if they don't start well in the 20-over World Cup.

"They've just got to be better than they were at that 50-over World Cup. They went into that with a lot of hope and it didn't start well and they didn't react well. So they need to have a Plan B. If we don't start well, if things don't go well, how do we react? How do we react to slower pitches? How do we react when better sides come up against us? But under Buttler and what they've got in this side they're in a real good place. They just got to go and do it," Hussain said.

The former cricketer also lauded Indian Premier League (IPL) for helping England players to set up for big games. Hussain further added the England cricketers who took part in the recently concluded IPL 2024 will understand how to play under pressure and big crowds.

"They're a very balanced side, they've played in a lot of big games. We don't talk enough about the IPL and how that obviously sets you up as a cricketer but also sets you up in big games. And under pressure and big crowds and that's what you need going into a World Cup. So they've done all that they could do," he added.

England's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

