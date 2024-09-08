Nasser Hussain praises Moeen Ali as inspirational following retirement

London [UK], September 8 : Nasser Hussain has praised Moeen Ali, calling him an inspirational figure both on and off the field, after the allrounder announced his retirement from international cricket.

Moeen, has had a successful career, playing 68 Tests, 138 ODIs, and 92 T20Is.

Moeen made history as the first British Asian to captain England in a T20I match against Australia in 2020 and has been an influential vice-captain to Jos Buttler.

Despite participating in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Moeen was not selected for the upcoming series against Australia, leading to his decision to retire.

Hussain highlighted that the 37-year-old, Moeen will be remembered not only for his achievements but also for his significant impact on his community.

"He is a hugely important and inspirational cricketer on and off the cricket field," Hussain said as per quoted by Sky Sports

"One of England's most influential multi-format cricketers. An Ashes winner, a World Cup 50-over winner, a World Cup 20-over winner," he added.

"He himself said he has had the odd brain fade. He has played some good shots and some not so good shots," hussain noted.

"I think anyone who watched him play enjoyed it but also those who played with him enjoyed it," he said as per quoted by Sky Sports.

"You can imagine his WhatsApp this morning going berserk because he was a very popular member of any side he has played in," Hussain remarked.

"He was an entertainer but also a really important figure off the field being a British Asian and a British Muslim," he said

"Moeen was a role model for his community. He spoke about when he was growing up, parents might want you to become a doctor or something, but he and Adil Rashid have shown that there are so many different avenues for people from that community," he concluded as per quoted by Sky Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor