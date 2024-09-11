Nathan Lyon chooses 'Big Three' Indian batters to dismiss during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Australian spin veteran Nathan Lyon picked three Indian batters he feels will be the 'Big Three' wickets during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home starting from November this year.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the series, Lyon picked star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and swashbuckling wicketkeeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as three big wickets, but also acknowleged that his opponents have got an "amazing line-up" overall.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then you have still got Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and who else will come outanother five, I am not sure. But it is a pretty amazing line-up they have got, so it is going to be a massive challenge. As I said, if we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence," he said.

Virat's Test record in Australia is prolific, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Tests, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Overall in 25 Tests against Australia, he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

Rohit has played seven Tests in Australia, scoring 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38, with three half-centuries and best score of 63*. Overall against the current World Test Championship (WTC) title holders, the 'Hitman' has played 12 Tests, scoring 708 runs at an average of 33.71, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 120.

Pant has a fine record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches and 12 innings on Australian soil at an average of over 62, with a century and two half-centuries. His best score is 159*.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

In 27 Tests against India, Lyon has taken 121 wickets at an average of 31.56, with the best bowling figures of 8/50. He has taken nine five wicket hauls and two ten wicket hauls against Australia.

