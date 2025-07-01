Nathan Lyon expects another World Test Championship Final

Saint George's [Grenada], July 1 : Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his desire to continue playing Test cricket, with a strong focus on helping his team secure a second ICC World Test Championship crown, as per the official website of the ICC.

Lyon played a major role in Australia's first victory in the World Test Championship Final against India in 2023 and was part of the side that fell to South Africa in the decider at Lord's last month.

While the final of the next edition of the World Test Championship is still two years away, Lyon has no thoughts of retiring just yet, despite the fact, he recently handed over the task of leading Australia's victory song to keeper Alex Carey.

The 37-year-old still has plenty he wants to achieve, with away series victories in India and England and another World Test Championship title right at the top of his list.

"I've always said I want to win away in India. I want to win away in England," Lyon said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"We've got that opportunity in a couple of years, but we've also got to take it Test by Test and make sure that we're doing everything here in the West Indies right," he added.

"Then we've got a massive summer at home with the Ashes," he noted.

"But another World Test Championship Final would be on my cards for sure," the veteran spinner said.

Lyon currently has a total of 556 Test wickets to his name, which is third on the list for Australian bowlers behind fellow spinner Shane Warne (708) and former quick Glenn McGrath (563).

With two Tests remaining in the West Indies this month and the visit from England later this year still to come for the Aussies in 2025, there's every chance Lyon overtakes McGrath quickly and closes in on Warne's magical mark in the coming months.

Lyon is not focused on potentially becoming Australia's greatest wicket-taker and wants to focus on winning games of Test cricket for his side.

"Warney's (Shane Warne) a long way away," Lyon said.

"And in my eyes, he's the greatest to ever play the game. I'm just lucky to be part of a pretty special cricket team at the moment. We're on our way to becoming a great cricket team, we are not there (yet), as I always say. But to be part of this bowling attack and play my role is special. That's the reason why I keep playing," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor