Nathan Lyon impressed by England's management of specially-abled players following historic match at Lord's

London [England], July 25 : Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was impressed by England Cricket Board's (ECB) management of specially-abled players following the historic match at Lord's.

According to cricket.com.au, Lyon was a guest in the specially-abled 10-over exhibition match for visually impaired players and a 40-over all-abilities game. He was accompanied by England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Lyon said that he was keen to see the differences how ECB run their disability cricket. The Aussie added that he would try to implement it in Cricket Australia (CA) to help improve the all-abilities program.

"I was keen to see the differences in how the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) run their disability cricket and if there's anything we can potentially take back to CA to help improve the all-abilities program at home," Lyon was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

He further added that England mainly focus on physical disabilities other than that most of the areas are same.

"It's pretty similar in most areas, but one area where England focus and do really well is the physical disabilities such as amputees and getting them involved. The game on Monday had teams made up of learning disabilities, hearing disabilities and physical disabilities and it was pretty special to see the first match of its kind being played out on the turf at Lord's," he added.

Lyon also hoped that he could inspire some players to play cricket.

"It was just a great chance to come along and learn, and also hopefully inspire some boys and girls to play the game which truly is a game for all. I feel like there's so much each and every one of us can learn about everyday things we take for granted, whether it's crossing the road or driving a car or even walking down stairs," he further added.

Lyon is also Cricket Australia's National Ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability. Recently, Lyon signed for Lancashire in the County Championship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor