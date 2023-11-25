Nathan Lyon looking to tune up his game for Australia's Test summer

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon continues to add finishing touches to his game ahead of the Baggy Greens Test summer which kicks off in December against Pakistan.

The experienced off-spinner will return to the NSW line-up for their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Last week, he missed the away trip to Hobart due to workload management guidelines by Cricket Australia ahead of a seven-Test summer, that includes a two-match tour of New Zealand in February.

His national compatriots Carey and Cameron Green are also expected to join their respective states after seeing off their ODI World Cup commitments.

Lyon will play his third first-class since returning to the on-field action after nursing a calf injury that he picked up during Australia's triumph in the Ashes series earlier this year.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was dropped from the playing XI after Australia's first match of the World Cup and after that failed to regain his place. He will take the spot behind the stumps for South Australia when they face Victoria at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday which will help him sharpen his game ahead of the first Test against Pakistan beginning in Perth on December 14.

"Although I'd love to have been part of the XI, it was still a really special two months away with a group that's had an amazing year," Carey said after arriving home from India last week, according to cricket.com.au.

"You never want to get dropped in any format ... we'll wait and see where the Test selection comes out but I'm looking forward to getting out there Tuesday and having a hit with the red-ball for the Redbacks and then see what happens," Carey added.

On the other hand, Green, who featured in three matches during Australia's successful World Cup title run, was also named in a strong Prime Minister's XI side to face Pakistan in Canberra next month.

Green's selection in the squad potentially indicates from national selectors that the West Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh is the first choice for take the No.6 spot for the first Test against Pakistan.

