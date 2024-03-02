Nathan Lyon registers unique batting record during AUS-NZ 1st Test

Wellington [New Zealand], March 2 : Australian spin veteran Nathan Lyon made a unique batting record during the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, becoming the player with the most Test runs without scoring a single half-century.

During the day two of the match, Lyon came out as a nightwatchman following the dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and made 41 in 46 balls, with six fours. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 89.

Now in 128 Tests and 162 innings, Lyon has made 1,501 runs at an average of 12.72. His best score is 47.

Next up is West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, who has scored 1,174 runs in 81 Tests at an average of 11.50, with the best score of 41.

At number three is Pakistani pace legend Waqar Younis, who has scored 1,010 runs in 87 Tests at an average of 10.20, with the best score of 45.

Coming to the match, NZ is set 369 runs to win the Test.

In their second innings, Australia took a 368 run lead and was bundled out for 164. Besides Lyon, who was surprisingly the top-scorer with 41 runs, Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29) and Usman Khawaja (28) posted decent scores.

Glenn Phillips (5/45) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) were also among the wickets.

Australia earlier had a 204-run lead in the first innings, bundling out Kiwis for 179 in their first innings. Kiwis were struggling at 29/5 at one point, but a fighting effort from middle/lower order, Phillips (71 in 70 balls, with 13 fours), Matt Henry (42 in 34 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (33 in 43 balls, with three fours) helped Kiwis give Aussies a fight.

Lyon (4/43) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc got a wicket each.

Put to bat first after the Kiwis won the toss, Australia was once reeling at 211/7, but a fantastic knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (174* in 275 balls, with 23 fours and five fours) and his 116-run tenth wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood (22) helped Australia score 383.

Henry (5/70) registered a five-wicket haul for Kiwis. William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets for Kiwis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor