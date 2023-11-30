Nathan Lyon signs for Lancashire for entire 2024 season with aim of catching up to James Anderson

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Australia's experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Thursday put pen-to-paper on a contract for Lancashire for the entire 2024 county season.

The 36-year-old who is the leading eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test format will be available for all competitions in 2024 for the duration of 2024 summer.

After making 202 career First-Class appearances, the New South Wales-born spinner has claimed 733 wickets at an average of 33. His prowess with the ball further extends as he has taken 90 dismissals in List A cricket and 57 in T20 matches.

After signing for Lancashire, Lyon said as quoted from the club's official website, "This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire. I love playing cricket in England. I'm keen to keep learning, keep improving my game and hopefully I can contribute to winning matches for the Red Rose and pass on some of the experiences that I have gained over the years throughout my career."

"They have a strong squad at Lancashire and Emirates Old Trafford is a really great venue to play cricket at, so I am looking forward to that. It will also be great to catch up with Jimmy Anderson too," Lyon further added.

After completing Australia's 2023-2024 summer of cricket, Lyon will arrive at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of the new season which is slated to begin in April 2024.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket performance, expressed his delight after Lyon signed for Lancashire and said. "Nathan is an extremely skilled and experienced operator and, once we heard that he was available for the duration of next summer, we jumped at the opportunity to add him to our squad for the 2024 season."

"His bowling record in both international and domestic cricket speaks for itself, and we believe that he will be an important player for us with the ball as we look to achieve our goals in all competitions. We have several young spin bowlers in our squad and for them to have the opportunity to learn from and play alongside somebody with almost 500 Test match wickets will be invaluable in their development and I am sure Nathan will play an equally significant role off the pitch as he will on it," Chilton added.

