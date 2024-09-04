Nathan Lyon wants WTC final to be a 3-match affair in three different countries

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has suggested an ambitious idea for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be expanded into a three-match series played in different countries.

Although he acknowledges the challenges and scheduling difficulties this would bring, Lyon believes that a multi-match final would better reflect the true nature of Test cricket, rather than relying on the result of just one match, which can often be decided by a single session.

Lyon also commended the World Test Championship for its unique two-year format, which he feels sets it apart from other cricket competitions by requiring teams to perform consistently over a long period.

"It's not tournament play. You can't just be scraping into the semi-finals and losing two games or what not," Lyon said, as per quoted by ICC.

"You've got to be consistent over the two years of the cycle," he added.

"One thing I would like to see, I'd like to see the World Test Championship Final potentially in a three-match series. That may become a little bit better because you potentially can lose using a Test match in one session where [in a three-match series] it may allow teams to bounce back all your show their dominance and win 3-0. We're pretty time-poor anyway and that's going to be a challenge but that's one thing I would change," Lyon said.

"You potentially could go one in England, one in India, one in Australia, so you have all different conditions, but obviously, the timing of that changes everything. I don't think we're going to get on the MCG in the middle of August, just putting it out there," he noted.

Lyon emphasized that the World Test Championship format removes the possibility of "dead rubbers" in individual series, ensuring that every match remains important and competitive, with every point carrying weight within the two-year cycle.

He reflected on the unforgettable match against the West Indies in Brisbane earlier this year, where Australia faced a narrow defeat, largely due to Shamar Joseph's outstanding bowling performance.

This loss stands as Australia's only home defeat in the current World Test Championship cycle, positioning them second in the standings, just behind India.

"Oh, yeah. I'll just say it's [World Test Championship] the pinnacle for Test cricket. People say it's sometimes a dead rubber when you turn 2-0 up in a three-match series or whatever it may be. But I feel like there's no more dead rubbers. I've never considered them dead rubbers, but there's always points on offer now. You look at us last year losing against West Indies at the Gabba hurt us a fair bit," he said as per quoted by ICC.

"But then I would go to New Zealand and win away from home, which is one of the biggest challenges in Test cricket," Lyon added.

Lyon viewed the World Test Championship as the Test cricket equivalent of a World Cup, highlighting its significance as the top competition in the long format of the game.

"It's massive, but I feel like the World Test Championship for me is like the World Cup and that's a genuine big World Cup. When you are competing against the best for long periods of time over a two-year period, you have to be good for the whole lot," he concluded.

